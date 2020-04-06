Max Group Launches Initiative to Gather One Lakh Social Isolation Pledges

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)• Max Group with Max India Foundation launches online pledge campaign #StayHomeIndia• Max Group companies start multiple initiatives for COVID-19 relief: • Max Life donates sanitizers and masks for Gurugram’s police community and donates food in Mumbai and Haldwani • Antara Senior Living starts #SeniorCareStartsWithUs webinars and a helpline with renowned psychiatrist Dr. Samir Parikh for mental wellbeing of senior citizens • Max Speciality Films resumes operations with full safety measures to support food products packaging • Max Estates provides for daily needs of construction laborers onsite and other underprivileged in Noida• Max Group to donate Rs. 5 crore for COVID-19 testing of underprivileged and relief efforts through NGOs Max Group and its CSR arm Max India Foundation (MIF) have launched an online pledge campaign #StayHomeIndia to donate up to Rs. 5 Crore for the COVID-19 pandemic. Since social distancing is the most effective measure to deal with the pandemic, the two-pronged campaign encourages those not involved in delivery of essential services to stay home and will provide funds for testing of COVID-19 for the underprivileged section and for other relief efforts. For every online pledge taken through the campaign to stay at home during the lockdown, Max Group, through MIF, will donate Rs. 500. The pledge can be taken through this link: www.facebook.com/themaxgroup/videos/574139793203827/. Employees of the Max Group are also volunteering to donate to the COVID-19 efforts through MIF. The Foundation is already providing COVID-19 relief funding to NGOs and Social Support Groups such as Feeding India, HelpAge, Jamghat, United Sikhs, Adhikar and Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. Max Life Insurance has distributed sanitizers and face masks to police personnel in Gurugram to ensure their safety while on duty. Additionally, it has also donated ration to underprivileged families in Haldwani through its Pehal initiative and in Mumbai by providing roughly 30,000 food packets to the KVN Foundation. Max Group’s senior living business, Antara has taken comprehensive safety measures to protect its Dehradun community residents given seniors’ higher vulnerability to the virus. It is organising a webinar series called #SeniorCareStartsWithUs on mental health for senior citizens with renowned psychiatrist Dr. Samir Parikh, from Fortis, every Friday starting April 3, 2020. Dr. Parikh and his team will also be available for senior counseling through a 24-hour helpline. Max Ventures and Industries Limited’s manufacturing unit Max Speciality Films (MSF) in Punjab has restarted operations since it provides packaging material for essential services like packaged food products, personal hygiene and pharma. The operations are being carried out with the help of minimum staff and maximum safety and hygiene measures. MSF has also donated food locally to the communities in Nawasheher in Punjab – an area hard hit by the crisis. Max Estates Limited, the real estate arm of the Group, has halted all construction activities and has taken the responsibility of providing essentials such as groceries & cooked food to laborers at its construction sites and is also providing food related aid to the underprivileged in Noida. Analjit Singh, Founder & Chairman, Max Group, said, “We at Max Group, understand the gravity of this unprecedented situation. These are tough times, and we are taking multiple measures through our various companies to support in every possible way. Sevabhav has been an inherent organizational value since our inception, and we will stand strong with our support. We would urge every Indian citizen to join us in the pledge for social isolation and do what they can to overcome the catastrophic situation.” Tara Singh Vachani, Managing Trustee, Max India Foundation, said, “At Max India Foundation, our focus has always been to serve the underprivileged. The current crisis puts this segment of the population at a great risk, and as responsible corporate citizens we will strive to make a difference in their lives.” Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman, Max Group, said, “These difficult times have forced nations to take bold steps while also testing public healthcare systems. We thank all of you who are prioritizing your safety and of those around you through social distancing. As you continue do to the same, we, at the Max Group, also want to help you in contributing to the nation by way of a small but significant act.” About Max GroupThe Max Group is a leading Indian multi-business conglomerate with a commanding presence in the Life Insurance and Healthcare industry. It has ventured into high potential sectors – Senior Living and Real Estate. In FY2019, the Group recorded consolidated revenue of Rs. 22,150 Cr. It has a total customer base of 11 million, over 350 offices spread across India and employee strength of more than 27,500 as on 31st March 2019. The Group’s investor base includes marquee global financial institutions such as New York Life, KKR, IFC Washington, Vanguard, Ward Ferry, Briarwood Capital, Nomura, Aberdeen, First State Investments, First Voyager, Eastspring, Target Asset Management, Baron, Jupiter and Doric Capital. The Max Group comprises three holding companies, namely Max Financial Services, Max India and Max Ventures & Industries. Max India FoundationLaunched in 2008, Max India Foundation (MIF) represents the Max Group’s social responsibility efforts. It is focussed on the creation of opportunities by empowering children with an education and sustainable livelihood skills. MIF’s most recent initiative is Social Emotional Ethical (SEE) Learning – a K to 12 education program to provide high quality, easy-to-use curricula and a comprehensive framework for educators and students for their holistic development. In the past, the Foundation’s work focussed on healthcare for the underprivileged and benefitted more than 34 lakh people in over 800 locations since its inception. Pledge online through our website or social media:Max Group: www.maxgroup.in

Facebook: www.facebook.com/themaxgroup/videos/574139793203827/Twitter: twitter.com/MaxGroup/status/1246080789688635394Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6651845257019342848 YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jywfCghOEUQ

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.