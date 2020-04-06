Max Group launches initiative to gather one lakh social isolation pledges

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Max Group and its CSR arm Max India Foundation (MIF) have launched an online pledge campaign #StayHomeIndia to donate up to Rs.5 crores for the COVID-19 pandemic. Since social distancing is the most effective measure to deal with the pandemic, the two-pronged campaign encourages those not involved in delivery of essential services to stay home and will provide funds for testing of COVID-19 for the underprivileged section and for other relief efforts.

For every online pledge taken through the campaign to stay at home during the lockdown, Max Group, through MIF, will donate Rs.500. The pledge can be taken through this link: www.facebook.com/themaxgroup/videos/574139793203827/. Employees of the Max Group are also volunteering to donate to the COVID-19 efforts through MIF.

The Foundation is already providing COVID-19 relief funding to NGOs and Social Support Groups such as Feeding India, HelpAge, Jamghat, United Sikhs, Adhikar and Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha. Max Life Insurance has distributed sanitizers and face masks to police personnel in Gurugram to ensure their safety while on duty. Additionally, it has also donated ration to underprivileged families in Haldwani through its Pehal initiative and in Mumbai by providing roughly 30,000 food packets to the KVN Foundation.

Max Group's senior living business, Antara has taken comprehensive safety measures to protect its Dehradun community residents given seniors' higher vulnerability to the virus. It is organising a webinar series called #SeniorCareStartsWithUs on mental health for senior citizens with renowned psychiatrist Samir Parikh, from Fortis, every Friday starting April 3. Parikh and his team will also be available for senior counseling through a 24-hour helpline.

Max Ventures and Industries Limited's manufacturing unit Max Speciality Films (MSF) in Punjab has restarted operations since it provides packaging material for essential services like packaged food products, personal hygiene and pharma. The operations are being carried out with the help of minimum staff and maximum safety and hygiene measures. MSF has also donated food locally to the communities in Nawasheher in Punjab - an area hard hit by the crisis.

Max Estates Limited, the real estate arm of the Group, has halted all construction activities and has taken the responsibility of providing essentials such as groceries and cooked food to laborers at its construction sites and is also providing food related aid to the underprivileged in Noida. "We at Max Group, understand the gravity of this unprecedented situation. These are tough times, and we are taking multiple measures through our various companies to support in every possible way," said Analjit Singh, Founder & Chairman, Max Group.

"Sevabhav has been an inherent organizational value since our inception, and we will stand strong with our support. We would urge every Indian citizen to join us in the pledge for social isolation and do what they can to overcome the catastrophic situation," added Analjit Singh. "At Max India Foundation, our focus has always been to serve the underprivileged. The current crisis puts this segment of the population at a great risk, and as responsible corporate citizens we will strive to make a difference in their lives," said Tara Singh Vachani, Managing Trustee, Max India Foundation.

"These difficult times have forced nations to take bold steps while also testing public healthcare systems. We thank all of you who are prioritizing your safety and of those around you through social distancing. As you continue do to the same, we, at the Max Group, also want to help you in contributing to the nation by way of a small but significant act," said Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman, Max Group. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

