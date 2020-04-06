Left Menu
Enough stock sent to states for free grain distribution to PDS beneficiaries under PMGKAY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:07 IST
The government on Monday said enough stock has been sent to states for free distribution of grains to over 81 crore ration card holders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) during the lockdown period. Under PMGKAY, 5 kg foodgrains per ration card holder and one kg pulses per household will be given for next three months. This is over and above the monthly quota of subsidised foodgrain of 5 kg per person under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In a statement, the food ministry said state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is working tirelessly and has ensured that enough foodgrain stocks are made available in every part of the country during the countrywide lockdown. "FCI has sent enough stocks to states throughout the country to implement PMGKAY," it said.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Mizoram, have already started lifting foodgrains from the FCI godowns, it said. In course of the next few days, other states will also start lifting the foodgrains for distribution under PMGKAY.

Since the day lockdown was announced on March 24, FCI has moved daily on an average about 1.41 lakh tonne foodgrains, as against 80,000 tonne during the pre-lockdown period. As on April 5, FCI has transported 16.88 lakh tonne of foodgrains in 603 rail rakes. About 1.65 lakh tonne is expected to be loaded in 59 rakes on April 6, the ministry said.

In addition to meeting the regular requirements of foodgrains under NFSA and PMGKAY, FCI is providing wheat and rice directly to state governments without going through the e-auction route, at Open Market sale rates to ensure continuous supply of foodgrains. Wheat is given for meeting the requirements of manufacturers of wheat flour and other wheat products based on the assessment of requirements done by the respective district magistrates.

So far, FCI has allotted 1.38 lakh tonne of wheat in 13 states and 1.32 lakh tonne rice in 8 states under this model, the statement added. FCI is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains in the country.

