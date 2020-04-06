ICICI Bank receives govt approval to collect donations for PM Cares Fund

The country's second largest private lender ICICI Bank on Monday said it has also been authorised to collect donations for the PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, set up to fight COVID-19 pandemic. People can donate to the 'PM CARES Fund' account with ICICI Bank through the bank's various digital channels, including internet banking and RTGS/NEFT, an official statement.

Donations to this fund are exempted under Sec 80(G) and the receipts can be downloaded by the donors from the 'PM CARES' portal after 15-20 days of the donation, it said. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, said the bank is delighted to receive the mandate and urged "citizens to donate generously to the fund and help the government provide relief to the those who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic".

