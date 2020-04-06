Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB Housing Finance to raise USD 100 mn from JICA, Citibank

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:43 IST
PNB Housing Finance to raise USD 100 mn from JICA, Citibank

PNB Housing Finance on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Citibank to raise USD 100 million (about Rs 762 crore) for providing loans in the affordable housing segment.         The company has signed an agreement with JICA to raise USD 75 million and with Citibank for USD 25 million, a release said. “We express our gratitude to JICA and Citi for partnering with us in their journey towards improving the lives of low-income households and promoting sustainable economic growth in India. This would be JICA's first debt funding in the housing finance sector in the country,”company's managing director Sanjaya Gupta said

Its CFO Kapish Jain said these are long-term loans of five years that would further help in balancing the company's asset liability management (ALM) position

As on March 31, 2020, it maintained sufficient liquidity of around Rs 7,588 crore (not considering the SLR investments) and has additional sanctioned but undrawn funding lines of Rs 3,994 crore. On the business front, it closed 2019-20 with assets under management of around Rs 84,000 crore with deposit mobilization of around Rs 9,200 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

North eastern girl spat on in Mumbai: NCW

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak. The NCW said it wi...

Govt open to suggestions for better implementation of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme: CBDT chief

The government is open to suggestions from stakeholders for better implementation of the direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman P C Mody said on Monday. The government has launched the Vivad Se Vishwas sc...

With hospitals stressed, U.S. enters 'peak death week' in coronavirus crisis

The United States entered what an official called the peak death week of the coronavirus on Monday while a watchdog report said hospitals were struggling to maintain and expand capacity to care for infected patients.The U.S. death toll, whi...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 15,887 and Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020