Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Bund yields touch one-week highs on coronavirus slowdown hopes

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:59 IST
German Bund yields touch one-week highs on coronavirus slowdown hopes

Germany's 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in just over a week on Monday, reflecting a slightly brighter tone in world markets as the death toll from the coronavirus slowed across major European countries including France and Italy.

But the selloff was modest, reflecting heightened uncertainty triggered by the virus outbreak and the significant damage being inflicted on the economy. Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday, while France's daily death count also fell in the past 24 hours.

In Spain, which has the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world after Italy, the pace of deaths slowed again on Monday. "With aggressive policies of social distancing and testing (and good healthcare systems), there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, said in a note.

"But now the bad news: it's still a long tunnel." Analysts note that the United States and Britain are still yet to see a peak in terms of coronavirus cases, while countries in Asia that had successfully managed to control the first stage of the virus outbreak are now battling a second wave.

The toll the lockdowns will have on economic growth globally, alongside massive central bank easing, suggested bond yields would remain low for some time, they said. DEBT PURCHASES

The European Central Bank bought a record 34 billion euros of debt last week in its bid to put a lid on borrowing costs. Italian bond accounted for 35% of the ECB's public sector bond purchases in March, well above the amount indicated by the country's shareholding in the bank. Bonds from Germany, the bloc's largest economy, accounted for only 6%.

On the data front, orders for German-made goods dropped 1.4% in February, as a sharp fall in orders from abroad hinted at the likely impact of the coronavirus on the exporting powerhouse's economic prospects. Investor morale in the euro zone, meanwhile, fell to an all-time low in April, the Sentix survey showed.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to as high as -0.39%, its highest in just over a week, but far below recent 10-month highs at -0.14%. It was up 2 basis points in late trade at -0.42%. Italian bond yields were down 4 basis points in late trade at 1.51%, in line with gains in risk assets such as stocks. They had risen in earlier trade, with analysts citing likely unease ahead of a Eurogroup conference on Tuesday.

Euro zone finance ministers should have an open discussion on so-called 'coronabonds' as a tool to combat the economic damage, their chairman Mario Centeno said at the weekend. "While virus hopes support risk sentiment, the periphery should be held back by still low odds for coronabonds and ratings already start weakening," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

In primary issuance, Ireland and Cyprus hired banks for bond sales expected imminently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

North eastern girl spat on in Mumbai: NCW

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak. The NCW said it wi...

Govt open to suggestions for better implementation of Vivad Se Vishwas scheme: CBDT chief

The government is open to suggestions from stakeholders for better implementation of the direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman P C Mody said on Monday. The government has launched the Vivad Se Vishwas sc...

With hospitals stressed, U.S. enters 'peak death week' in coronavirus crisis

The United States entered what an official called the peak death week of the coronavirus on Monday while a watchdog report said hospitals were struggling to maintain and expand capacity to care for infected patients.The U.S. death toll, whi...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 15,887 and Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020