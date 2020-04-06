Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspension of mobile, equipment manufacturing to hit Indian telecom sector: KPMG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:31 IST
Suspension of mobile, equipment manufacturing to hit Indian telecom sector: KPMG

Suspension of mobile and network equipment manufacturing is expected to have a significant impact on Indian telecom sector due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to a KPMG report released on Monday. KPMG said that the deadline to discuss the adjusted gross revenue issues should be postponed for at least a quarter for supporting the telecom sector in the long-run.

The pandemic is also going to impact the proposed auction for 5G services in the country. According to the report, there will be a high impact on price of materials, equipment, bandwidth availability, cash flow and network availability due to the crisis created by Covid-19.

"From handset and network equipment manufacturing perspective, the global disruption in supply chains and suspension of manufacturing facilities will significantly impact the telecom sector in India," the KPMG report on Impact of Covid-19 on the Indian economy said. It said the telecom services companies are expected to provide uninterrupted services.

"Covid-19 is also likely to impact the much awaited 5G auctions as operators are focusing on servicing current demand surge and quality of service," the report said. The demand for handsets and new subscriptions are likely to be impacted in the short-term.

According to the mobile industry body ICEA, the manufacturers in the segment may face loss of Rs 15,000 crore due to the suspension of production in the factories during the lockdown. This adds to the burden of six per cent GST on the mobile phones which may lead to job losses. KPMG report suggested that there should be relaxation on quality of service norms in the short-term, and financial aid for network expansion. The report recommended ease of taxes and levies on the sector for its viability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europe dares to consider easing lockdowns as U.S. enters "peak death week"

European nations including hard-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to easing coronavirus lockdowns after steady falls in fatality rates, as the United States prepared on Monday for what one official called peak death week.Britis...

Indonesian preachers who tested postive for COVD-19 booked for negligence in Telangana

A case has been registered against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers, who had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Karimnagar district in Telangana last month, for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a ...

Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right governments education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian countrys plan for world domination, in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incide...

COVID-19: Pune records 37 more cases; parts of city sealed

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020