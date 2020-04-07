Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Airbnb raises $1bn from new investors https://on.ft.com/2V9t5vs - GSK buys $250m biotech stake in hunt for Covid-19 treatment https://on.ft.com/2JGt64S

- BT, Verizon and Virgin Media raise pay for frontline workers https://on.ft.com/2VdIUS6 Overview

- Airbnb said it has raised $1 billion in debt and equity from new investors as its plan of a public listing is disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. - GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest $250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate with it to develop potential antibody treatments for COVID-19.

- Telecom groups including BT Group Plc, Verizon Communications Inc and Virgin Media will be raising salaries and also hiring more employees in some cases. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

