PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Airbnb raises $1bn from new investors https://on.ft.com/2V9t5vs - GSK buys $250m biotech stake in hunt for Covid-19 treatment https://on.ft.com/2JGt64S

- BT, Verizon and Virgin Media raise pay for frontline workers https://on.ft.com/2VdIUS6 Overview

- Airbnb said it has raised $1 billion in debt and equity from new investors as its plan of a public listing is disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. - GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest $250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate with it to develop potential antibody treatments for COVID-19.

- Telecom groups including BT Group Plc, Verizon Communications Inc and Virgin Media will be raising salaries and also hiring more employees in some cases. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.