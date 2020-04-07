Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multi-notch sovereign ratings downgrade likely in 2020: Fitch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:10 IST
Multi-notch sovereign ratings downgrade likely in 2020: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said multi-notch downgrades of sovereign ratings are likely during 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and sharp fall in oil prices. Developed market sovereigns and those in Latin America have experienced the most multi-notch downgrades. For developed markets, 12 sovereigns have had 26 multi-notch downgrades, mostly clustered around the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 and the ensuing eurozone crisis (2011-12), it said in a statement.

Fitch said the most common rating category from which multi-notch downgrades have occurred is 'B', confirming weaker sovereigns are more prone to crises. "Even so, nearly 40 per cent of multi-notch downgrades started from an investment grade rating ('BBB' category or higher) with a number in the 'A' and 'AA' categories, consistent with the fact that highly rated eurozone sovereigns were subject to such downgrades during the eurozone crisis," Fitch added.

In April 2019, Fitch had retained India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, with stable outlook, saying a weak fiscal position continues to constrain its rating. This is the 13th year in a row that global rating agency Fitch has rated India at 'BBB-'. It had last upgraded India's sovereign rating from 'BB ' to 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on August 1, 2006.

Fitch said multi-notch sovereign downgrades are more common during economic and financial crises of the type the global economy and credit markets are now entering. "The rapid deterioration in the global sovereign rating outlook due to the coronavirus outbreak and sharp fall in oil prices makes additional multi-notch downgrades likely over the rest of this year," Fitch Ratings said.

It said there have been 65 multi-notch sovereign rating downgrades since 1995 involving 33 different sovereigns, representing 22 per cent of all sovereign downgrades. Fitch said for developed market sovereigns, multi-notch downgrades have taken place historically amid large and sudden increases in government debt and this looks to be a certainty in many countries in 2020.

"In emerging markets (EMs), multi-notch downgrades have been more common during exogenous shocks that cause abrupt changes in external financing conditions. This is a feature of current EM sovereign credit conditions," it added. The rating agency said it will continue to assess sovereign creditworthiness case-by-case as the crisis and policy responses evolve, and this commentary does not identify specific sovereigns that might be vulnerable to multi-notch downgrades. "However, conditions that have typically formed the backdrop to such rating actions in the past are clearly coalescing again," Fitch added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers find unexpected way by which brown fat cells can burn energy

An unexpected biological pathway has now been identified by researchers by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat. It is known that when our body is exposed to cold or exercise, small clusters of brown fat cells in our bodies ...

North Western Railway to run special parcel train service from April 7 to 14

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the North Western Railway has decided to run a special parcel train service from April 7 to 14 to transport goods and essentialsThe Jaipur-Bikaner-Jodhpur-Ajmer-Jaipur p...

IMF postpones approval of second review of USD 6 bn bailout package for Pakistan

The IMF has postponed the approval of the second review of its USD 6 billion bailout package for the cash-strapped Pakistan scheduled on Friday, citing delay in implementing the agreed actions by Islamabad, a media report said on Tuesday. T...

17 arrested in Kashmir for defying lockdown orders

Strict restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus remained in force for the 20th consecutive day on Tuesday, even as police arrested 17 persons for defying the lockdown orders here, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020