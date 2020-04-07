Left Menu
Harley-Davidson drives in Low Rider S cruiser in India at Rs 14.69 lakh

Updated: 07-04-2020 14:34 IST
American cult bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson on Tuesday said it has launched Low Rider S in India priced at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser is built around a Harley-Davidson Softail chassis enhanced by premium suspension components tuned for aggressive riding.

“The look of the new Low Rider S is really rooted in the legacy of the Low Rider models of the 1980s, that has a devoted following which has spread world-wide from origins in Southern California, and in the recent Dyna-based Low Rider S model," Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling and Design Brad Richards said in a statement. The company has applied coastal style and performance-first attitude to the softail chassis to create a Low Rider S that's more powerful and agile than ever, he added. The new model comes powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine (1,868 cc)  which generates a power of 93 PS of power.

