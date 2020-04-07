IntelliSmart appoints Anil Rawal as CEO

IntelliSmart Infrastructure, which would implement the government's smart electric metres project across the country, on Tuesday announced appointment of Anil Rawal as its Chief Executive Officer. The company, formed in 2019, is a joint venture of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). It is entrusted with the task of implementing, financing and operating the smart meter rollout programme of power distribution companies. IntelliSmart will work in collaboration with all stakeholders to procure, deploy and provide operations and maintenance for the smart meter infrastructure, it said in a statement.

“As we look at a major expansion over the next few years, we require an able leader with superlative industry experience to bolster our growth. We are looking forward to leveraging Anil’s expertise and insights to spur the smart meter ambition of the Government of India," Sujoy Bose, Managing Director & CEO, NIIF, said. Anil Rawal, on his appointment as CEO said: “I am...confident that together, we will drive the government’s mission of expediting the deployment of smart meters across the country. This mission is very critical for improving financial health of distribution segment of the nation, which would eventually spur the complete power value chain." Rawal is an industry veteran with over 20 years of transformational business leadership and change management experience, with about 11 years each in corporate and government business. Rawal has worked in various capacities with the Government of India across the nation as well as abroad in countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh. He has also advised multiple establishments of the Indian Armed Forces, Border Roads Organization and Indian Military Training on various financial, contractual, regulatory and commercial aspects for large national and international infra projects, procurements and transactions. He has also been involved in the evolution of PPP framework for infrastructure development projects.

