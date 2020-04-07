IIL ties up with Oz university for COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:45 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI): The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading vaccines-manufacturing company, is going to commence research for developing avaccine for coronavirus which has infected over a million and killed about 55,000 people across the world so far. The IIL joined hands with Griffith University of Australia by entering into an agreement for research collaboration to conduct exploratory research to develop a lead vaccine candidate for coronavirus, a press release said.

As part of the collaboration, scientists from the city-based vaccine maker and the university would develop a Live Attenuated SARS CoV-2 vaccine orCOVID- 19 vaccineusing the latestcodon de-optimisation technology, the release said. The technology looks promising for developing a vaccine for prophylactic, active, single dose immunisation against coronavirus in humans, with an enhanced safety profile.

The vaccine is expected to providelong-lasting protection with a single dose administrationwith an anticipated safety profile similar to other licensed vaccines for active immunisation, it said. Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain would be transferred to IIL and the vaccine-maker would work accordingly with the countrys regulator CDSCO (The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) - to further conduct clinical trials which would be taken up in a phased manner.

IIL intends to use its existing vero cell platform technology for mass production of the virus. Commenting on the research collaboration,IIL deputy managing director Prasanna Deshpandesaid after evaluating various options being followed across the world, the firm decided to develop a Live Attenuated Covid-19 vaccine based on codon de-optimisation technology.

With our dedicated research and development capabilities supported with an excellent team of scientists and engineers, IIL is committed to developing high-quality vaccines that are affordable. We are confident that this new cross-continental collaboration will yield the desired results, Deshpande said. IIL is already working with Griffith University for conducting research and development ofZika virusvaccine which is currently at pre-clinical toxicology testing stage.

The joint project has been progressing well and the Indian company is expected to submit the application for conducting clinical trials in due course, the release said. PTI GDK NVG NVG

