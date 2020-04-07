Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nourredine Lafhel appointed as Acting Chief Risk Officer of AfDB

Lafhel, a Canadian national, is currently the Sovereign Credit and Market Risk Division Manager (PGRF3), in the Directorate of the Group Risk Management Function of the African Development Bank Group.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:35 IST
Nourredine Lafhel appointed as Acting Chief Risk Officer of AfDB
In his role as Division Manager, Nourredine, has had extensive experience in reviewing market risk, sovereign portfolio reports, sovereign credit policy and the Bank’s credit policy and graduation. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nourredine Lafhel as Acting Chief Risk Officer, effective 6th April 2020.

Lafhel, a Canadian national, is currently the Sovereign Credit and Market Risk Division Manager (PGRF3), in the Directorate of the Group Risk Management Function of the African Development Bank Group. An experienced risk management professional, Nourredine has more than twenty (20) years of experience in finance and risk management. He is a proven leader in the development of innovative solutions and strategies for balance sheet optimization, capital adequacy, and market risk management. He has worked in several continents including North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In his role as Division Manager, Nourredine, has had extensive experience in reviewing market risk, sovereign portfolio reports, sovereign credit policy and the Bank's credit policy and graduation. He has been instrumental in defining the Bank's economic capital requirements for market, credit and operational risk. In particular, Nourredine was part of the team that developed the Room to Run initiative - the Bank's innovative $1 billion synthetic securitization deal.

Before joining the Bank, Lafhel held senior treasury and credit risk roles at S&P Global Ratings as Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Rating, and as Senior Director, Credit Risk Management & Rating at Acreditus, in the United Arab Emirates. In these roles, Nourredine provided strategic advice, policy guidance, and analytical support to MENA sovereign entities in the area of capital markets, credit risk management and ratings on a confidential basis.

Prior to this, he served at the Bank of Canada as a Principal Credit Risk officer, where he was responsible for the implementation of the internal rating methodologies and scorecards of sovereigns, GREs, supranational institutions, and banks. He led credit risk assessments and internal ratings of investment and trading counterparties.

Lafhel is fluent in French, English, and Arabic, and holds a Master's Degree in Applied Finance from the University of Quebec at Montreal – ESG School of Management, Canada and a Bachelor (Honours) in Financial Management from the Faculty of Law, Economics and Social Sciences, at University Hassan II of Casablanca in Morocco.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank said: "Nourredine is an experienced and well-respected professional who has played an active role in the Bank's asset-liability management and credit risk committees. He has provided critical technical direction in the development of innovative solutions and strategies for balance sheet optimization including sovereign exposure exchange agreement, sovereign risk transfer, Room2Run, and the AFAWA risk-sharing mechanism. I am confident that Nourredine will continue to provide critical leadership and innovation to ensure that we maintain our triple-A rating."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. agency says coronavirus emergency could trump some patent rights

Discussions are underway on enabling wider access to some patented drugs and medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the U.N.s intellectual property agency said on Tuesday.Francis Gurry, director-general of the World I...

Coronavirus: Maha cabinet meet held through video conferencing

The Maharashtra cabinet conducted a meeting for the first time through video conferencing on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, with ministers and bureaucrats taking part wearing masks. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism min...

Coronavirus crisis spells trouble for many Egyptian breadwinners

Squatting with other day laborers under a bridge in Cairo, 48-year-old Yasser Nagi says he has waited in vain for two weeks for work on a construction site so he can feed his family.Egypt, like other countries, has been hit hard by the spre...

SC notice to Assam govt regarding release of people who spent 2 years in detention centres

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Assam Government on a plea seeking the release of people from detention centres in the state who have completed more than two years to avoid spreading of COVID-19, stating that the centres a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020