Lockdown not to impact farmers due to govt measures: Niti Aayog member

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:35 IST
The government has taken several measures to safeguard farmers from any adverse impact of the ongoing lockdown, and the farm sector is expected to report a growth of little more than 3 per cent in the just-ended financial year 2019-20, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said on Tuesday. In an interview with PTI, Chand said the government has taken measures so that markets work normally during the lockdown period.

"The government has responded to the situation. No restriction is put on farmers in going to field and undertaking agriculture operations. So, all those states which are following these guidelines, I do not think there will be any adverse impact on the farmers," he said. The country is under a 21-day lockdown as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

On the first day of the countrywide lockdown, Chand said some reports came that farmers had to throw their perishable produce on the road. "After states issuing order and the district administration allowing movement of machinery transport, etc, I see that after first day, we will not have any adverse impact on agriculture or farmers," the Niti Aayog member said.

Replying to a question, Chand said that in the financial year 2019-20, the farm sector growth is likely to be reported at little more than 3 per cent. "I do not think there will be any impact (of lockdown) on this (farm sector) growth. We are expecting that growth rate of agriculture sector will be little more than 3 per cent. I can say if no shock happens, the long-term growth rate of Indian agriculture will be 3 per cent," he said.

