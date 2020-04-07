Hero MotoCorp extends service, warranty timelines to support customers

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended services that were getting exhausted during the lockdown period, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush, it added. All scheduled Free Service (FSC) expiring between March 21 to April 30 will be extended till June 30, 2020, the company said.

Besides, all vehicles for which the warranty is expiring during the lockdown period will be extended till June 30, 2020, it added..

