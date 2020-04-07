Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Mahindra Logistics launches free emergency cab services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:19 IST
Covid-19: Mahindra Logistics launches free emergency cab services

Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) on Tuesday said it has launched free emergency cab services to extend its support in the fight against Covid-19. It said there will be a special fleet for non-medical emergency transportation.

"MLL...today announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will provide emergency cab services for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement. It said the services will be provided free of cost and have already started in Hyderabad from Tuesday. Alyte will provide these services through a dedicated fleet, including electric vehicles. "These services are focused on single mothers, disabled individuals, senior citizens etc who are unable to secure transport for essential services like shopping essentials & medication, visits to banks, post offices and periodic medical visits," the company said. These services will also be provided to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services, the statement said adding, interested groups may contact Mahindra Logistics’ dedicated helpline to access the same. The services have begun in Hyderabad and will operate 24x7 in close collaboration with Rachakonda Commissionaire, Hyderabad within the limits of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rachakonda, it said. "These are difficult and unprecedented times for our society. It requires a combined effort from all the stakeholders to combat the crisis. Government has been taking commendable actions to fight this and with the support from the Hyderabad police, we will continue to support these efforts in all the possible manner," Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of MLL said. The cars in this service will meet all standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety, he said and added that the company will soon be extending this to other cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Will Sherlock Season 5 be renewed? What else we can expect from fifth season

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Impossible dilemma? World watches Italy as businesses plead to return to work

Many Italian companies and academics are pressing the government to reopen factories to prevent an economic catastrophe, as the world watches how the first Western country to impose a lockdown can extricate itself from the unprecedented mea...

White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday, in a move seen as a sign of the internal influence of new White House chief of staff Mark Meadow...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus exceeded 1.34 million globally and the death toll crossed 76,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global ...

Tyrol, Austria's ground zero in coronavirus outbreak, lifts quarantines

Austrias Alpine province of Tyrol lifted on Tuesday the quarantine order it placed on its towns and villages to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, though several particularly hard-hit ski resorts remain sealed off. The province, wedg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020