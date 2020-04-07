G20 energy ministers to meet to foster global cooperation

Saudi Arabia said it would convene a virtual meeting of energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Friday "to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy".

A statement from the Saudi G20 secretariat said the energy ministers, speaking by video conference, would also act to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global energy markets.

