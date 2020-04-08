Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU nations fail to bridge bitter split over 'coronabonds'

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:08 IST
EU nations fail to bridge bitter split over 'coronabonds'

EU finance ministers failed on Wednesday to agree on a bailout plan to help hard hit member states face the coronavirus outbreak, after Italy refused to abandon its plea for "coronabonds" to share the burden. "After 16 hours of discussions, we came close to a deal but we are not there yet. I suspended the Eurogroup and (we will) continue tomorrow Thursday," said Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno.

Despite efforts, bickering EU finance ministers were unable to bridge differences on how to rebuild their economies after the coronavirus, with a North versus South split on burden-sharing for the worst affected countries, especially Italy and Spain. The European economy has been battered by the pandemic as national governments impose strict lockdowns that have closed businesses and put normal life on hold.

The ministers' video conference dragged on from Tuesday into Wednesday, with Italy and Spain insisting on a solidarity fund that would be paid for by European partners jointly borrowing money on the financial markets. Sometimes called "coronabonds", this proposal is being firmly resisted by Germany, the Netherlands and other rich countries who see it as an attempt by the indebted south to unfairly take advantage of the north's fiscal discipline.

Berlin and its allies insist instead that any European rescue should use the eurozone's 410-billion-euro ($443-billion) bailout fund, as well as wait to see the effects of the massive monetary stimulus already unleashed by the European Central Bank. Centeno, who is also Portuguese finance minister, is tasked with finding a compromise in a fight that has revived the bitter acrimony that split Europe during the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago.

"My goal remains: a strong EU safety net against the fallout of COVID-19 to shield workers, firms and countries, and commit to a sizeable recovery plan," he said. On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her government's position in favour of activating the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund to help countries that need it.

But she pointedly did not mention shared borrowing such as coronabonds or eurobonds, angering Rome. Influential France has backed Italy and Spain, but on Wednesday said it was looking for a compromise hand in hand Germany.

"With German Finance Miister Olaf Scholz, we call on all European states to rise to the exceptional challenges to reach an ambitious agreement," France's Bruno Le Maire said after the talks ended. Italy is refusing recourse to the ESM, which was created in 2012 during the eurozone debt crisis when states like Greece no longer had access to borrowing on the markets.

Its programmes come with strings attached for countries that use it -- heavy conditions that Italy and Spain say they would refuse if other capitals were to try to impose them. Northern countries insist that conditions can be kept to a minimum given the cause of the crisis, but that in the longer term a country would have to get their finances in order.

"In the 'northern' view, the idea that there will never be any conditions to the ESM money, and the mutualisation of debt, is a bridge too far," said an EU diplomat. Officials in Brussels had expected Germany and its allies to prevail on Tuesday, although ministers would not dismiss ideas such as coronabonds outright.

Whatever is eventually agreed by the ministers will then go to EU leaders, who are expected to convene by video conference later in the month. Also under discussion is a lending facility from the European Investment Bank for struggling small and medium-sized businesses, and a guarantee fund for certain national unemployment schemes to be run by the European Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt to release 100 Taliban prisoners: official

The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, an official told AFP, a day after the insurgents said they were walking out of talks with Kabul over a delayed prisoner exchangeThe peace process should move forward, Ja...

S Africa's minister who flouted lockdown rules sent on leave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friends house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown. Ramaphosa has ordered a three-week national lockdown to try to brake the viru...

Spain's number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the health ministry s...

PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life won't be same: BJD's Pinaki Misra.

PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life wont be same BJDs Pinaki Misra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020