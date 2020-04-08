Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling edges lower as dollar dominates

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:23 IST
Sterling edges lower as dollar dominates

Sterling edged lower against the dollar on Wednesday, as demand for the U.S. currency rose broadly amid growing concerns in markets that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

Earlier in the week, the pound saw knee-jerk reactions to news around the condition of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who - having tested positive for the coronavirus - was admitted to hospital and then moved to intensive care. He was last reported to be in stable condition. Overall, sterling has traded sideways versus the dollar over the last week and a half, as risk sentiment gyrates while the crisis evolves.

"The pound's been pulled around by external factors at the moment - largely the broader risk and dollar environment - with key themes in equities and oil markets driving FX sentiment," said Viraj Patel, global FX and macro strategist at Arkera. "We've seen a couple of knee-jerk moves lower on the headlines over PM Johnson being in hospital. But these have faded quickly, with the short squeeze and positioning adjustment in high-beta currencies dominating FX markets," Patel added.

By 0830 GMT, the pound was 0.24% lower at $1.2303, but gained against a broadly weaker euro to trade 0.1% higher at 88.20 pence. Economic data in the UK added to the gloom.

British employers' demand for staff plummeted in March with job vacancies contracting for the first time in nearly 11 years as the coronavirus pandemic brought hiring activity to a halt, a survey of recruiters showed. Britain's markets watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority set out temporary measures to help companies raise cash quickly to get through the epidemic.

But only a small fraction of British companies have successfully accessed financial help from the government to withstand the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, while scores more have failed so far, a survey showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt to release 100 Taliban prisoners: official

The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, an official told AFP, a day after the insurgents said they were walking out of talks with Kabul over a delayed prisoner exchangeThe peace process should move forward, Ja...

S Africa's minister who flouted lockdown rules sent on leave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friends house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown. Ramaphosa has ordered a three-week national lockdown to try to brake the viru...

Spain's number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the health ministry s...

PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life won't be same: BJD's Pinaki Misra.

PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life wont be same BJDs Pinaki Misra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020