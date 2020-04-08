Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL's net debt to fall despite struggling energy, retail demand and delay in asset sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:10 IST
RIL's net debt to fall despite struggling energy, retail demand and delay in asset sales

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's net debt will fall even if energy and retail demand struggles for six months and the planned asset sales are delayed, analysts said. Also, RIL can re-prioritise investment, potentially slowing capex by up to a third. Beyond COVID-19, RIL emerges stronger as competitors face high debt challenges and slow investments, Morgan Stanley said in a research report.

With the outbreak of coronavirus impacting economies globally, RIL faces multiple challenges -- oil prices have declined along with a fall in global oil product demand as a result of the lockdown across India and multiple geographies, potential slowdown in fashion/electronics demand for its retail segment, slower monetisation of telecom investments, and still relatively high debt post the investment cycle. Consequently, RIL's share price has dropped 21 per cent year-to-date, but still out-performed the market by 7 percentage points.

Morgan Stanley said the timing of normalisation is unclear, and every month of these challenges negatively affects RIL sales volumes across all its businesses. But competition is struggling even more, and cyclical businesses could get more medium-term tailwinds as capacity growth globally slows.

Morgan Stanley said the decline in global energy demand and expansion in credit default swap (CDS) spreads for RIL, to 290 bps over the past month, have raised investor questions about the company's balance sheet leverage. "Per our assessment, RIL's net debt (including other liabilities) would remain stable in FY21, if the COVID-19 situation were to persist for six months and recover only slowly thereafter." RIL, it said, has the flexibility to prioritise its investments in FY21, and could thereby reduce cash outlay by 25-30 per cent. Still, capex on ongoing upstream gas production, telecom spectrum renewal, and maintenance may be required. Stating that RIL's net debt might not rise in 2020-21, Morgan Stanley said its analysis suggests limited liquidity challenges even if the company's utilisation rates and margins remain challenges in its cash cow energy business.

Also, about half of RIL's debt and liabilities are largely USD funded, hedged via its dollar-linked energy cashflows. However, RIL could raise debt, as some of its creditor liabilities fall due or for refinancing. "We expect Reliance to gain market share with better profitability as the current demand decline is driving global refiners and oil majors alike to reassess growth plans to conserve cash. This provides a significant headstart for RIL, which has expanded and upscaled its capabilities over the past five years and now is among the top quartile on the cost curve," it said adding oversupplied oil markets as chemical/ refinery markets tighten are a significant tailwind, as well.

Its strong energy backed cash-flows should help gain market share faster in offline retail and telecom segments, as competition conserves cash, it added. "RIL's net debt will fall even if energy and retail demand struggles for six months and asset sales are delayed." RIL has consolidated net debt and liabilities of USD 46.2 billion and an annual pre-tax profit of USD 13.6 billion. The company has previously announced plans to monetise many of its assets, including holdings in energy, telecom, and content businesses. These plans, if executed, could lower debt by about USD 39 billion, but would also lower earnings by 16 per cent.

Saudi Aramco is still conducting due diligence on a potential investment in RIL's oil-to-chemicals operation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus exceeded 1.38 million globally and the death toll crossed 81,400, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global ...

Five civilians die in Turkey bomb attack: governor

Five civilians were killed on Wednesday when their car was hit in a bomb attack in Turkeys southeast, local officials said. The governor of Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir province said the attack was carried out in the early hours by members o...

COVID-19: Students offer synchronised global prayers", Princeton Univ group to study effect

Together we can, say students across the globe who are offering Synchronised Global Prayers for those infected with COVID-19 and healthcare workers with a group at USAs Princeton University studying the effect on vibes during the period. Th...

Maha CM urges people to use masks while stepping out of homes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to use masks while going out of their homes and appealed to former defence health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join the war against coronavirus. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020