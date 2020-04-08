Left Menu
Sonalika sets up isolation center in St Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi

India's youngest and fastest growing tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors is doing every bit to support the nation in the fight against coronavirus. They have set up 29 isolation rooms at St Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:41 IST
Sonalika St. Stephen's Hospital - Isolation Center. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's youngest and fastest growing tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors is doing every bit to support the nation in the fight against coronavirus. They have set up 29 isolation rooms at St Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi. "People centric is part of who we are. In the midst of an ongoing fight against a global pandemic, we stand strong in supporting our healthcare professionals and our communities to build a healthier today and tomorrow", said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group.

"With the vision to support our nation in the fight against COVID-19, we have set up 29 isolation rooms at St Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi. These rooms are well equipped and air-conditioned quarantine areas and have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for hospital staff, air conditioning of nursing stations for comfort of health professionals, regular sanitization of entire area and decontamination of infected linen, medical gas pipelines and TV in every room for keeping the patients informed. We stand by our belief of going the extra mile to ensure the betterment of the society and nation", he added. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

