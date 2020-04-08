ZorroSign to Provide Free Three-month Subscription to Businesses in Midst of COVID-19 Crisis

As the world adjusts to large remote workforces, ZorroSign steps up to provide its services free of charge to businesses until the end of June 2020 MUMBAI, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamsh Hadi, CEO of ZorroSign, Inc. has announced a major plan to support businesses of all sizes during the uncertainty created by COVID-19. In an unprecedented move, Hadi has pledged to provide any business that signs up for ZorroSign a free three-month subscription. "Security and privacy are the cornerstones of the ZorroSign platform, but trust is the bedrock of this company. Our customers can trust that we will be there to support their business when they need it most," said Hadi. "As the business world adjusts to a significant increase in remote workforces, ZorroSign is here to help. We are committed to be the type of corporate citizen our employees and families can be proud of." ZorroSign is a pioneer of real electronic signature, digital signature and a patented document fraud and tampering detection system built on blockchain. The current COVID-19 crisis has businesses uncertain of what the future holds. "Without consumer confidence and trust, businesses will not be able to continue operations and compete in the global cyber-economy, especially when employees in most countries are now strictly working from home for the unforeseen future. This is where ZorroSign can be a vital component of the stabilization and resiliency of businesses," said Hadi. "ZorroSign, has made extensive use of blockchain technology to provide customers state-of-the-art electronic signature, digital signature and Digital Transaction Management (DTM) services. Services that can help increase efficiency and productivity of remote work teams." Every industry can benefit from ZorroSign technology and solutions. For example, industries providing critical services like medical care, education, and government services can use ZorroSign to decrease cycle time when executing business critical documents. Healthcare organizations can utilize ZorroSign to quickly on-board the influx of retired healthcare workers that will be needed to fight COVID-19 on the front-line. Education institutions can use ZorroSign to administer official testing, as well as administrative functions.

ZorroSign is committed to be in the forefront of support to the business community. "We all need to do our share to help during these trying times," said Shamsh Hadi. "I am committed to ensure that ZorroSign, will do its part to help companies in need." ZorroSign solutions can help the following industries: Government, Education, Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Real Estate, Home Inspection and Legal. Within the preceding industries, ZorroSign solution compliments the following departments and their initiatives: Accounting & Tax, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Marketing, Procurement and Sales. ZorroSign can be used for many different transaction types. Governments can use ZorroSign for: Electronic voting, Human Resources processes, benefits administration programs and processes, housing programs and building permitting management, architecture and engineering document processing, logistics and procurement processes, public health programs administration, and across-agency agreements. Other popular uses for ZorroSign in other verticals include but not limited to facilities management forms, agent, broker, and customer agreements, closing of real estate purchase and loans, property inspection and appraisal processes, rental and lease agreements. For a larger list of what type of documents and contracts that can be executed with ZorroSign, please visit our website at www.zorrosign.com.

Sign up today for your free three-month trial: www.zorrosign.com/covid19promotion/. Free trial is subject to terms and conditions and is valid from Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. PST until Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Save a Tree - Plant a Tree Through its #PaperlessLife initiative, every time ZorroSign customers save a tree by not printing paper, ZorroSign plants a tree on their behalf. Saving the planet is a core part of ZorroSign, as using this technology saves trees, water and reduces our carbon footprint. For more information about our Paperless Life initiative visit: www.zorrosign.com/paperless-life.

About ZorroSign ZorroSign, Inc. is the pioneer of electronic signature technology and the developer of ZorroSign DTM, a unified platform, a complete Electronic Signature, Digital Signature and Digital Transaction Management solution. ZorroSign's unique Document (patent pending) 4n6 (forensics) technology offers post-execution fraud detection and verification and authentication of electronic signatures, digital signatures and documents using blockchain tokenization. ZorroSign DTM streamlines end-to-end digital transactions with its bank-grade security and by using its core technology including real eSignature, electronic document security, enterprise-grade workflows, intelligent forms, document management system, and intelligent forms that use Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

For more information visit www.zorrosign.com. Trademarks ZorroSign, ZorroFill, and ZorroSign (patent pending) 4n6 Token are registered trademarks of ZorroSign, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarked names or terms used in this document are the property of their respective owners. Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946322/ZorroSign_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.