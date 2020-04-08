Left Menu
08-04-2020
Bharti AXA Life Insurance appoints Parag Raja as MD&CEO

BXA Life Insurance on Wednesday announced the appointment of Parag Raja as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. The appointment will bet to the requisite approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Bharti AXA Life Insurance said in a statement.

"Raja will succeed Vikas Seth, who led Bharti AXA Life Insurance for the past two-and-a-half years, after April 30, 2020, subject to the regulatory approvals," it said. “With his extensive experience in the domestic life insurance industry and demonstrated leadership across the agency, bancassurance, broking and direct sales force channels, we are confident that Parag will lead Bharti AXA to greater success and help achieve our mission of protecting and empowering every Indian through insurance," Bharti Enterprises (Financial Services) managing director Rajesh Sud said.

Prior to joining Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Raja was the Chief Distribution Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) and responsible for planning and executing the strategic direction for expanding the company’s footprint across India. "I look forward to leading a wonderful team with a view to expanding the reach of life insurance and harnessing the untapped opportunity in the industry," said Raja.

Parag has a total work experience of nearly 21 years, including 19 years in the life insurance industry..

