Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:37 IST
Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Lebanon needs external financing of $10 billion-$15 billion over the next five years to help it through its financial crisis, according to a draft government plan seen by Reuters. The draft plan, which is being discussed by the cabinet, was dated April 6 and marks the most comprehensive blueprint yet on tackling the crisis. In it, the plan is described as a "good basis" for negotiations with the IMF.

The plan, which a source said was drafted by Lebanon's financial adviser Lazard, did not explicitly say the country would go to the IMF - a move that requires broad political support. But it noted investors were expecting Beirut to seek IMF support which would unlock other financing. While mapping out losses of $83.2 billion in the economy, the plan noted that a "full bailout of the financial sector is not an option".

It set out a restructuring of the central bank and commercial banks to include "a transitory exceptional contribution from large depositors" and outlined a special fund to compensate depositors’ losses that result from restructuring. "As stated by the prime minister, the plan will make sure the assets of 90% of the depositors are preserved," it said.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told central bank governor Riad Salameh on Tuesday that bank deposits were sacred and could not be touched. Since the crisis began, Lebanon has defaulted on its hefty foreign-currency debt for the first time and in late March it began steps towards restructuring the debt.

A coronavirus lockdown has compounded economic problems which include spiralling inflation, a weakening currency and capital controls that have prevented depositors from withdrawing their hard currency savings. EXCHANGE RATE SET TO WEAKEN

The plan indicated the exchange rate weakening to 2,607 pounds to the dollar in 2021, and to 2,979 in 2024. The official dollar peg has been set at 1,507.5 pounds since 1997. It has lost more than 40% of its value since October. The plan said public debt would be cut to 90% of GDP by 2027, compared to more than 170% at end-2019.

The plan assumes Lebanon will benefit promptly from the external financial support and successfully implement reforms. The $83.2 billion losses stem from the impairment of assets held by the central bank, the impairment of banks' loans portfolio and government debt restructuring.

The authorities would set out a comprehensive strategy for the restructuring of banks’ balance sheets, it said. A phased restructuring of commercial bank balance sheets would include a full bail-in of existing shareholders estimated at $20.8 billion in capital write-offs, with the remaining $62.4 billion covered by the "transitory exceptional contribution from large depositors", it said.

"The exact parameters of the contribution will be defined with the assistance of external advisors and in the context of a broad and good-faith dialogue with the commercial banks," it said. A special fund would compensate depositors' losses, with the proceeds coming from a programme that will track and recover ill-gotten assets, the document said.

The plan estimated about $40 billion in central bank embedded losses, the result of "years of loss-making financial transactions" aimed at accumulating FX reserves to defend the peg and cover a balance of payments funding gap. (Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22 -state media

Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, in...

India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

India is considering plans to seal off coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai, and parts of the south while easing restrictions elsewhere as a way out of a three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress, officials said on Wednesd...

Poland to spend 100 bln zlotys to help companies save jobs

Poland will spend over 100 billion zlotys 23.99 billion to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Wednesday, in a move he hopes will save up to 5 million jobs.We are at war to save jobs, Mateusz Mora...

TN reports 48 new COVID19 cases, tally climbs to 738

Chennai, Apr 8PTI As many as 48 people, including 42 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wedensday, taking the total number of cases to 738, a senior government official said. Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020