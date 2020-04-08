ReNew Power commits Rs 20 cr to fight COVID-19

ReNew Power on Wednesday pledged Rs 20 crore to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in India. A sum of Rs 10 crore will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, Rs 5 crore will go towards the chief minister's relief fund in various states and the rest will be spent on several activities to directly help communities impacted by the lockdown and to bolster the health infrastructure, it said in a statement. As part of these activities, ReNew Power will focus on feeding migrant labourers, daily wage workers and locals around its sites spread across the country by distributing dry ration packets in conjunction with the local administration. The company will be working across its sites in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will cover around 140 villages. Additionally, ReNew is adopting a village in Haryana, where around 350 vulnerable households will be provided with dry ration and hygiene kits. ReNew employees, led by their CMD and other members of the senior management, are also contributing a part of their salary to fund various activities to fight COVID-19. ReNew Power's senior leadership team has also joined other corporate leaders from Gurgaon to provide critical support to the authorities, including distributing PPE kits for frontline healthcare providers, helping hospitals with ventilator supplies, meals and dry ration for affected communities. The company's Chairman and Managing Director Sumant Sinha said, "ReNew Power is already at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 by keeping its clean power generating sites operational amidst the lockdown and ensuring regular power supply to people from more than 100 sites across the country. "But we all know that these difficult times require us to act beyond the call of duty to assist the government with financial as well as infrastructure support to ensure that it is equipped to fight this disease. As the nation navigates these uncharted waters, we hope that our endeavour to help equip the hospitals and their staff with the right medical equipment will strengthen local efforts in tackling this emergency." ReNew Power Private Limited is India's largest renewable energy IPP (independent power producer) in terms of total energy generation capacity. As of December 2019, ReNew had a total capacity exceeding 8 GW of wind and solar power assets across the country, including commissioned and under development projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.