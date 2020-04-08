Left Menu
Development News Edition

French aircraft carrier ends mission amid possible outbreak

PTI | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:21 IST
French aircraft carrier ends mission amid possible outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle headed back to port Wednesday due to a possible virus on-board outbreak of the new coronavirus, France's Defense Ministry said. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that around 40 sailors showed symptoms compatible with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

"They have been placed in isolated confinement out of precaution." French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said. A similar outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt led to the firing of its captain last week and the resignation Tuesday of the acting U.S. Navy secretary.

A medical team equipped with test kits was set to board the Charles de Gaulle to confirm whether any crew members were infected and if so, to prevent the virus from spreading further, the ministry said. Gatherings on the ship have been limited and sanitary practices reinforced, including the disinfecting of shared spaces, phones and computers after every use.

The aircraft carrier, which was on a mission in the Atlantic Ocean, is returning immediately to its base in the port of Toulon, on the Mediterranean coast, where it was originally expected to dock April 23. More than 1,700 crew members are on the French naval vessel. The U.S. Navy said at least 230 crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive as of Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Nobody at Barcelona expected Messi to be best ever, says Cristian Hidalgo

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Hidalgo revealed that nobody in the side have every thought that striker Lionel Messi will become one of the best footballers of his generation. Leo was an incredible talent. Everyone in the club knew that h...

Rishi Sunak next in line as UK PM deputy after foreign minister

The UKs Indian-origin finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is next in line to deputise for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in hospital with coronavirus and in case UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is unable to carry on amid the ...

Irish police set up roadblocks with beefed-up COVID-19 powers

Irish police set up nationwide traffic checkpoints on Wednesday, armed with new powers to enforce a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Emergency legislation passed in the Irish parliament two weeks ago allows the gover...

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash. Million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020