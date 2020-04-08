Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends term of Banks Board Bureau members by two years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:22 IST
Govt extends term of Banks Board Bureau members by two years

The government on Wednesday extended term of board members of the Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the headhunter for top management of state-run banks and financial institutions. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of term of existing part-time chairman and members of the BBB for a period of two years beyond April 11 or until further orders whichever is earlier, the Department of Financial Services said in notification.

As per the circular, former Secretary in the Department of Personal and Training B P Sharma will continue as its part-time chairman. Other part-time members are Vedika Bhandarkar, former MD of Credit Suisse; P Pradeep Kumar, former MD of SBI; and Pradip P Shah, founder MD of rating agency CRISIL.   Before Sharma, the board was headed by former CAG Vinod Rai till April 2018. He was the first chairman of the board.

The government, in 2016, had approved the constitution of the BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs) and state-owned financial institutions. It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

Besides, it was asked to frame a strategy discussion on consolidation based on the requirement. The government wanted to encourage bank boards to restructure their business strategy and also suggest ways for their consolidation and merger with other banks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

'Saf' becomes latest to leave Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming lost another Fortnite player with Rocco Saf Morales joining the recently departed Tim Bizzle Miller and Aydan Aydan Conrad. Ive decided to mutually part ways with Ghost Gaming, Saf wrote in a Twitlonger post announcing his free...

Top EU court orders Poland to suspend disciplinary chamber

The European Unions top court told Poland on Wednesday to suspend a panel created to discipline judges, saying it was not independent and breached EU law.The decision is a new blow to the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice party PiS, which ...

France knife attack suspect charged with terrorism offences, murder

A man who killed two people in a knife attack in southeastern France at the weekend is a refugee from Sudan and has been charged with terrorism offences and murder, the French anti-terrorist prosecutors office said on Wednesday.Five people ...

SAARC trade officials decide to work on larger framework for boosting intra-region trade

Trade officials of the SAARC countries except Pakistan on Wednesday held a video conference, deliberating on creating a larger framework of trade facilitation to offset adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the region. It was stress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020