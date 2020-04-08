Libyan oil revenue was $1.3 billion in Q1-central bank

Libyan oil revenue totalled 1.9 billion dinars ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter of the year, the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya said on Wednesday.

Forces in eastern Libya have imposed a blockade on most oil exports since January, greatly reducing revenue. (Reporting By Angus McDowall. Editing by Jane Merriman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.