Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:49 IST
Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Arik Air on September 15 has resumed normal flight operations after Monday's disruption by aviation unions members, according to a news report by Today.

According to the airline's Manager, Communication, Adebanji Ola, all the early morning flights for the day were operated as scheduled.

Ola said, "All our early morning flights for Tuesday, 15 September 2020 operated in and out of Lagos on schedule and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled."

"Once again, we apologize to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Monday and assure them of our resolve to continually adhere to safety standards. We thank our esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence, and support during this period," he added.

He further said that passengers with tickets who could not fly on Monday can modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time.

While condemning the action of the unions' members on Monday, the airline had said, "We wish to place on record that the picketing was illegal and has no backing of the aviation unions whose leadership have embraced dialogue by attending mediatory meetings called for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)."

"The management strongly condemns this action and once again assures all stakeholders of a safe and conducive working environment. We shall also protect the interest of the flying public for a safe, friendly, and time-traveling experience."

"We are already working with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to resolve all pending issues with the unions and a section of the staff."

