COVID-19 lockdown: Haryana launches helpline number to help students deal with stress

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:49 IST
Haryana Higher Education department on Thursday launched a 24x7 helpline number for the students experiencing stress and mental health issues due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official statement said. Over 3.5 lakh students are pursuing higher education in Haryana and 180 psychology teachers will counsel the students through the helpline, it said.

Launching the helpline from his residence in Jagadhri through video conferencing, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the service was started as some of the students may be looking for guidance to ease out their stress level, according to the statement. The minister said most of the students pursuing higher education in the state belong to lower-middle class and economically weak families.

“In order to facilitate such students who must also be feeling mental anxiety and stress which may emanate from the aftermath of lockdown and discontinuation of their studies, this helpline will work 24x7 as a guiding agent,” Pal said in the statement..

