Coronavirus: Rajasthan schools told not to take fee for next three months

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:49 IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday barred schools in the state from taking any fee from students for next three months in view of the coronavirus outbreak. It also directed the schools to promote students, except those of classes 10 and 12, to the next standard.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decisions at a video conference with officials and state ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Govind Singh Dotasara and Subhas Garg. The schools will suspend the recovery of any amount pending since March 15 and will not take the present and advance fee for the next three months, the release said. Gehlot said online classes and e-learning should be arranged by schools and colleges for the continuity of education, according to the release. Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said a five-member committee has been formed to decide the exam schedule for universities. Dotasara said school books have been made online while Garg told the CM that mid-semester exams in technical institutions have been conducted online and a YouTube channel has been introduced to provide e-content to students. He said over 600 lectures have been uploaded on the channel.

