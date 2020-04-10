Left Menu
HRD Ministry seeks suggestions to improve online edu system amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:31 IST
The HRD Ministry has launched a week-long campaign called "Bharat Padhe Online" for gathering ideas to improve the country's online education ecosystem. The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has enhanced the focus on online education, with schools and colleges offering classes over the Internet to minimise academic loss during the period.

"The campaign aims to invite the best brains in India to share suggestions and solutions directly with the HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms. I will personally go through the suggestions," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said. "Students and teachers are our main target audience. I hope that they will participate in this campaign wholeheartedly to improve the existing online education methods. "Students who are studying in schools or higher educational institutions are the ones engaging with the existing digital platforms offering various courses on a daily basis. They can share what is lacking in the existing online platforms and how we can make them more engaging," he added.

Ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com and on twitter by using #BharatPadheOnline up to April 16. "Educators across the country can also come forward to share their expertise and experience in the field of education. They must tell what do they think what an ideal online education ecosystem should look like. Or what are the limitations of the current online education scenario of India, what challenges they face in traditional classrooms that can be addressed through online education," Nishank said.

