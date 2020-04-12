Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahraich: Two siblings on mission to provide face masks

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:40 IST
Bahraich: Two siblings on mission to provide face masks

Two siblings in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich have embarked on a mission to make face masks to address a shortage of these amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Ansh and Anshi, both in their teens, said, "Whenever there is any problem before the country, the countrymen unite." The brother-sister duo is accompanied by their friends in the mission. Till Sunday, they made 100 masks and distributed these among the needy.

Their father Aalok Srivastava said, "The children are making masks for the past a few days. They have planned to produce 500 masks in the next four days." Both Ansh and Ashi are taekwondo players. In Gorakhpur, Maharana Paratap PG College at Jungle Dhoosar, under Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad of Gorakshnath Peeth, has come forward in the fight against coronavirus with its students and trainees making masks and distributing them in Manjharia and a neighbouring village.

"Making of masks started at the college's stitching training centre from Sunday under the supervision of teachers," Principal Dr Pradeep Rao said, adding, "Social distancing norm is being followed during mask making and distribution." PTI CORR NAV NSD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

British PM discharged from hospital, fiancee speaks of "very dark" times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after spending three nights in an intensive care unit being treated for COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at his country home, his Downing Street office said on Su...

Doctors reattach ASI’s hand chopped off in Patiala attack, surgery successful: Officials.

Doctors reattach ASIs hand chopped off in Patiala attack, surgery successful Officials....

COVID-19: Christians attend Easter Sunday masses online

Thousands of Christians here celebrated Easter on Sunday and attended the Easter mass through live-streaming as all religious places remained shut due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. All churches in the city ha...

Combating COVID-19: Wearing of masks made compulsory in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC has made wearing of masks compulsory for the residents of the city from April 13 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.All persons when at a public place within the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020