Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Ministry receives 3700 suggestions for ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign

People are appreciating this initiative and also thanked the Ministry for promoting the online education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:57 IST
HRD Ministry receives 3700 suggestions for ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign
‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign is a one week long campaign for Crowd sourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had launched a week-long 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign for Crowdsourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India on 10th April 2020 in New Delhi. The campaign is gaining popularity among social media users and the HRD Ministry has received more than 3700 suggestions for 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign in just 3 days on Twitter and e-mail.

People are appreciating this initiative and also thanked the Ministry for promoting the online education system. The narrative around the campaign has picked on social media in a big way so much that it was found trending in topten on twitter today.

'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign is a one-week long campaign for Crowdsourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India. The campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions/solutions directly with the HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms.

Ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.comand on twitter by using # BharatPadheOnline up to 16th April 2020. While using Twitter one must tag @HRDMinistry and @DrRPNishank so that ideas can be notified to the Ministry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ministers, officials resume office in Shastri Bhawan amid coronavirus outbreak

On the 20th day of the lockdown, Union ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices on Monday at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the vehicles entering Shastri Bhawan, which...

Russia hails oil deal it says will save millions of U.S. jobs

The global oil production deal clinched at the weekend will help to establish a price floor and help to save millions of jobs in the United States, senior Russian officials said on Monday.Having been in a stand-off with western nations most...

Mexico says got 'special treatment' at OPEC+ meeting

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that things went really well for Mexico at the recent historic meeting of the OPEC group of oil producers, where Mexico refused to commit to output cuts of the magnitude others ma...

Fading Vision Fund to tip SoftBank into first loss in 15 years

SoftBank expects its 100 billion Vision Fund to book a loss of 1.8 trillion yen due to the worsening performance of its tech bets, which will tip the group as a whole into its first loss for 15 years.A third consecutive quarter of losses by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020