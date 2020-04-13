HRD Ministry receives 3700 suggestions for ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign

Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had launched a week-long 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign for Crowdsourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India on 10th April 2020 in New Delhi. The campaign is gaining popularity among social media users and the HRD Ministry has received more than 3700 suggestions for 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign in just 3 days on Twitter and e-mail.

People are appreciating this initiative and also thanked the Ministry for promoting the online education system. The narrative around the campaign has picked on social media in a big way so much that it was found trending in topten on twitter today.

'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign is a one-week long campaign for Crowdsourcing of Ideas for Improving Online Education ecosystem of India. The campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions/solutions directly with the HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms.

Ideas can be shared on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.comand on twitter by using # BharatPadheOnline up to 16th April 2020. While using Twitter one must tag @HRDMinistry and @DrRPNishank so that ideas can be notified to the Ministry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

