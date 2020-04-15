Left Menu
Mizoram class 12 examination to resume on April 22: Minister

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:21 IST
The Mizoram government has decided to resume examination for high school leaving certificate (HSSLC) or class-12 commencing from April 22, state Education minister Lalchhandama Ralte said on Wednesday. He said that the ongoing class-12 examination was postponed abruptly due to the lockdown.

"The examination will be resumed on April 22 and will contiunue till April 24 in three remaining subjects in 84 centres across the state," he said. Ralte said the state government has also launched virtual classes on television to bridge the gap in education system and reduce the inconvenience of the students The home classes were started on Monday and telecast on Doordarshan Kendra Aizawl between 3 pm and 5 pm for class- 10 students in science and mathematics.

He said that similar classes were also launched on local cable television 'LPS' on Wednesday at 4 pm and it will also be launched on another local cable television 'Zonet' from Thursday at 2 pm. He said that online tutorial classes will also be started for class-9 students from next week.

The home classes which are broadcasted on Doordarshan Kendra, Aizawl are uploaded on YouTube, he said. Ralte urged the students to attend the televised classes from their respective homes with notebooks and pens in their hands and also make use of the online tutorial uploaded on YouTube.

As per the school calendar, the new academic session (2020-21) began on April first. The state government had on March 17 temporarily closed all educational institutions as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Education minister said that the state government is currently organizing poster making competition for students of primary schools and middle schools on various topics from Monday. The topic for primary school students was "Lockdown" while topic for middle school students was "Prevention from COVID-19." The competiton will be concluded on Friday, he said.

He said that a short video clip competition is also being held among primary school teachers on the topic "innovative practice in teaching." He said that similar competition will be organized for middle school students from next week..

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease.

