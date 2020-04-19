Left Menu
Development News Edition

All students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 promoted to next class: Tripura Minister

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:18 IST
All students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 promoted to next class: Tripura Minister

Tripura Education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday said all students of Class 1 to 9 and 11 have been promoted to the next class and virtual classes started for state school students in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Virtual classes for all students of the state schools up to higher secondary level started from Sunday in 14 local cable channels as all schools are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, Nath said.

He said pre-recorded classes are already available in the 'Youtube' under the title of 'Tripura Shiksha Bandhu'. "All examinations were conducted before announcement of the lockdown. Unless classes are started, the students would face problem, so we have decided to impart education through apps and local TV channels. Regular classes in the schools would be start from May 4 after lockdown period", he told reporters at the civil secretariat.

District Education Officers (DEOs) and Inspector of Schools (IS) were asked to instruct the Headmasters and teachers to upload the result sheets through EmpowerU app by April 25 next, he added. The minister said that the evaluation of answer sheets of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will start from April 24 at 13 centres here in Agartala where teachers will maintain social distancing while checking the answer sheets.

Nath said 22 general degree colleges and seven technical institutions had already started online classes and WhatsApp group has also been created on subjects and semester wise. If any student is willing to clear doubt, then he or she can call the teacher or email them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

44 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally climbs to 647

A possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus in Vijayawada city has triggered a major scare even as the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further up on Sunday to 647 in the last 24 hours and the toll to 17. ...

SRK, Priyanka Chopra honour healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontline: We need to fight this together

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas urged people to fight the the coronavirus pandemic with unity, as they joined artistes from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out again...

Virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America: Beyonce

Pop star Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World Together At Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of colour from coronavirus in the US. The singer recorded a video message for the star-...

COVID-19:Chemists told to keep record of people buying flu medicines

Health advisories have been issued to medicine shops in Odisha as well as in some districts of Bihar to keep a record of people purchasing flu medicines as authorities suspect they could be used to suppress symptoms of coronavirus with an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020