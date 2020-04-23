Lockdown: Private university launches dedicated helpline for elderly

A private university here has launched a dedicated helpline for elderly people to provide them assistance during the ongoing lockdown period imposed to combat the coronavirus threat. The helpline called 'sharing-caring' with a dedicated number -- 74285198030 -- is for handling elderly care issues related to food and medicine supply, medical consultation, counselling and government advisories during the lockdown period.

The helpline, which was recently launched by the Jaipur collector, is being run by a team of JK Lakshmipat University here. "Elderly people can call on the helpline everyday between 9 am and 7 pm and get help if they feel stressed or worried, need essentials such as food, provisions, medicines, want medical support or consultation, need information on COVID 19," the university said in a statement.

