Pune: Educational institute offers mosque hall for quarantine

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:32 IST
An educational institute incoronavirus-hit Pune district has offered a hall in a mosqueinside its premises as a quarantine facility

The hall, situated in the campus of Azam Institute inBhavani Peth area, one of the virus hotspots in Pune, is 9,000square feet in area and can easily accommodate 80 people afterimplementing social distancing norms, an official said

"We can provide food as well to those quarantined ifneed be. These are extraordinary times and every person mustcome forward to help combat the coronavirus outbreak," said PAInamdar, president of Maharashtra Cosmopolitan EducationSociety which runs Azam Institute.

