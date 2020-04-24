Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Haryana govt directs private schools to only charge tuition fees

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:43 IST
Lockdown: Haryana govt directs private schools to only charge tuition fees

In view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Haryana government has directed private schools to only charge tuition fees on a per month basis for the time being from students. The other charges including building and maintenance funds, admission fees, computer fees and any other fees should not be charged.

Any school found violating these directions shall be liable to face action, a spokesman of the school education department said on Friday. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, all the district education officers and district elementary education officers in the state should strictly adhere to the directions issued by the school education department, he said in a statement.

The spokesman said that as per the directions, private schools have also been directed to abstain from increasing the monthly tuition fees and refrain from charging the transportation fees from the students during the lockdown period. He said that no changes in prices should be made in school uniforms, text-books, workbooks, practice books, practical files. Apart from this, no private school would add any hidden charges to the monthly fees, he said.

The spokesman further said that due to non-payment of fees, private schools would neither strike off a student's name from the school nor can they deny them access to online education. Due to the lockdown, the income and livelihood sources of the common man were affected adversely and therefore keeping this in view, this decision had been taken, he informed.

All educational institutions in Haryana are closed till May 3 due to the lockdown restrictions in place across the state..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

JIPMER to test suspected COVID-19 patients' samples from MP

Puducherry, Apr 24 PTI The Madhya Pradesh government has sent to Centrally administered JIPMER here for testing 1,500 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from that state. The samples were brought on Friday to JIPMER by a special chartere...

First time village head in UP's Basti interacts with PM

A first time village head in Uttar Pradeshs Basti district on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lockdown and sanitation measures implemented in the area. During the video-conference that lasted for nearly four minutes, Varsha ...

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589; death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day: BMC.

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589 death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day BMC....

EU accused of risking climate goals with 'no strings attached' state handouts

The European Union is facing pressure from environmentalists and lawmakers to attach conditions to state aid packages to protect climate goals, as countries pump cash into ailing firms and polluting sectors during the coronavirus pandemic. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020