Junior doc of Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:31 IST
A junior doctor at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College here has been tested positive for COVID-19, the third medic in the establishment to be infected with the virus, Aligarh district health authorities said. A spokesperson of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)-affiliated medical college said the doctor tested positive on Friday and neither he has a known history of any contact with a COVID-19 patient nor was he connected to the hospital's isolation ward.

He also has no travel history and investigation about how he contracted the infection was on, the spokesperson said. Till late on Saturday night, Aligarh reported 11 coronavirus cases, with one death. AMU spokesperson Professor Shafay Kidwai on Sunday said, "This junior doctor is the third such doctor, who has been infected with COVID-19." PTI CORR NAV NSD NSD

