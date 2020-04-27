Left Menu
COVID-19: UP govt bars all schools from increase fees for 2020-21 session

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:25 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday directed all schools, irrespective of the boards they are affiliated to, not to hike the fees for the academic session 2020-21 in the interest of the students and parents following the COVID-19 outbreak. In a statement issued here on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also said if any school has charged hiked fee for the new session, the additional amount will be adjusted in the coming months.

"Following the unprecedented situation, which has emerged following the outbreak of COVID-19, all schools in the state have been directed not to hike fees. Due to the lockdown, there have been adverse impact on the employment of parents, and hence are facing difficulties in deposting the fee," Sharma said. "All the schools of all the boards in the state be it UP Madhayamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Secondary Education Board), CBSE, ICSE, International Baccalaureate and International General Certificate of Secondary Education should not hike the fee for the academic session 2020-21, and the fee of 2019-20 should be charged. If any school has charged hiked fee from the parents, then the same additional amount will be adjusted in coming months," he said.

Instructions were also issued to make provisions that parents be allowed to deposit fee on a monthly basis, said Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio..

