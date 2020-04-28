Left Menu
Manipur approves promotion of Class 11 students to Class 12

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:50 IST
Manipur approves promotion of Class 11 students to Class 12

The Manipur government has approved the promotion of class 11 students of state schools to the next class, a senior Education department official said on Tuesday. Commissioner Education (School) T Ranjit Singh in a notification on Monday said class 11 examination for the academic year (2019-20) be done away in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and students be promoted to class 12 based on term test performance, the official said.

The notification said "action taken report" by the schools should be intimated to the state government. The Class 11 examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was cancelled in mid-February after leak of question papers in five subjects.

The COHSEM had then announced that the examination in the five subjects would be held on a later date..

