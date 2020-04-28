Dharna for return of Kariaka students stranded in MP

Parents of 17 students from this district in the union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday staged a dharna here demanding that their children stranded in a school in Madhya Pradesh due to lockdown be brought home. The students studying in class IX in Jawahar Navodhaya Vidyala (JNV) at Sirmour in Rewa district could not return when summer holidays were declared late last month due to the national lockdown to check coronavirus spread, they said.

Demanding steps to bring them back, the parents, including women, staged a dharna in front of the local JNV campus. They later suspended the agitation after a meeting with District Collector Arjun Sharma who assured that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister V Naryanasamy.