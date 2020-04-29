Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt seeks 3 hrs daily air time on DD, AIR to broadcast classes for school students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:57 IST
Delhi govt seeks 3 hrs daily air time on DD, AIR to broadcast classes for school students

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PT) The Delhi government has sought three hours of daily airtime on Doordarshan and All India Radio to broadcast classes for students during lockdown due to COVID-19 situation. The officials believe that even when the lockdown restrictions are eased, reopening of schools and resorting to full-time classroom learning may take time and broadcasting lessons through Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) is the easiest way to reach maximum students. "We have approached the Centre and sought three hours of daily broadcast time on both Doordarshan and All India Radio to broadcast classes for students till the time schools reopen. We have sought separate slots for elementary, secondary and senior secondary classes," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3. Reaching out to students during lockdown, Doordarshan and All India Radio are broadcasting virtual classes and other educational content through their regional channels across the country on TV, radio and YouTube.

"We are using the online medium and collaborating with the best organisations in the education domain to conduct online classes for our students. If you grant us the slots, we will have our teachers on board to conduct the classes and air as per our lesson plan," the official said. The Delhi government has been conducting classes through various online platforms and sending out home assignments through phones. However, as per official statistics, only 68 per cent students have access to smartphones at home.

"Only 68 per cent students have access to smartphones at home and once some restrictions in the lockdown are eased, students may not have access to them necessarily as their parents would be stepping out. It may take time to resume full-time classroom learning in schools. Also, there are summer vacations,” the DoE official explained. The issue was also raised by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday in a meeting with education ministers of other states chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The AAP-led Delhi government has also been conducting its popular ‘Happiness classes’ through SMSs and IVR not only for students of its schools but parents as well. The Doordarshan Kendras that are already broadcasting virtual classes are Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir.

All India Radio stations broadcasting virtual classes are Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Madurai, Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, Panaji, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jaipur. The stations broadcasting educational content are Bhopal, Chennai, Kozhikode and Thrissur.

On an average, a DD channel is airing two-and-a-half hours of educational content daily and an All India Radio channel is broadcasting 30 minutes of educational content. PTI GJS SRY.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump order keeping meat packing plants open worries unions

President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nations food supply. The order signed Tuesday uses the Defense Production Act to cl...

10 arrested for attacking policemen enforcing lockdown in Howrah

Ten persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting policemen enforcing lockdown in the coronavirus red zone of Howrah district last evening. According to a senior official of the Howrah police commissionarte, a total of 10 pers...

Lebanon c.bank governor rejects PM's criticism, says no need for deposits haircut

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh defended his record on Wednesday, rejecting criticism from the prime minister that he was to blame for a financial crisis and assuring savers there was no need for a haircut on their deposits.Sala...

Nightly show in Swiss block helps beat lockdown blues

Dressed in a black trench coat and hat, 36-year-old Audrey Lecomte performed Singing in the Rain on a drizzly Tuesday evening to the residents of Genevas Round House apartment complex, who twirled umbrellas from balconies to the music.The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020