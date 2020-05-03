COVID-19: Assam CM sets up advisory panel to revive economy

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday constituted an advisory committee to suggest measures to revive the state's economy, which is hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The eight-member committee, led by retired IAS officer Subhash Das, will study various aspects of the economic activities in the state and advise the government to bring the economy back on track.

Assam Agricultural University's former vice chancellor Dr K M Bujarbarua, Gauhati University's professor Dr Madhurjya Bezbarua, Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development's professor Dr Joydeep Barua and Rashtriya Gramin Vikash Nidhi's managing director Dr Amiya Sarma are part of the advisory panel. ARIAS Society's agribusiness consultant Gautam Goswami, Bharatiya Kishan Sangha's state organising secretary Krishnakanta Bora and noted journalist Adip Kumar Phukan are also members of the committee.

The chief minister had, on April 28, held an interactive session with 29 eminent economists of the state, who suggested several long and short term steps to overcome the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak..