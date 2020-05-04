Left Menu
Noted economist Deepak Nayyar appointed chairman of Institute of Development Studies Board of Trustees

04-05-2020
Noted Indian economist and academician Deepak Nayyar has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) based at the University of Sussex in the UK. Nayyar, an Emeritus Professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, is the first person from outside the UK to be appointed as Chairman of the IDS Board. He is also an independent director on the Press Trust of India (PTI) Board of Directors.

IDS is a global research and learning organisation for equitable and sustainable change, ranked first in the world for development studies by the QS University Rankings and best international development policy think tank. "I am thrilled that Deepak Nayyar will be taking on the role of Chair of the IDS Board of Trustees. Deepak brings with him a wealth of energy, international eminence and trans-continental experience that will be invaluable to IDS as we actively seek to deepen and strengthen our international collaborations and ensure our research, learning and teaching is contributing to more equal and sustainable societies everywhere," said Melissa Leach, Director, Institute of Development Studies.

Nayyar has been appointed as the chairman of the IDS Board for a term of four years, starting August 1, renewable for a further term of four years. "I am delighted to be appointed as Chair of the IDS Board of Trustees. I look forward to my association with an institution that is the pioneer, and now a leader, in Development Studies. At a time when global development is confronted by enormous challenges, it will provide me with an opportunity to work with colleagues at IDS as part of a collective endeavour to create more equitable and sustainable societies," he said.

Nayyar has taught at universities across the globe, including Oxford, Sussex, New School for Social Research in New York. He was also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi. His professional life in academia has been interspersed with time in the world of public policy, including his role as Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

He has also served as chairman of the Board of Governors of the World Institute for Development Economics Research, UNU-WIDER, Helsinki, and as director on the Board of the Social Science Research Council in the United States. Nayyar was vice president of the International Association of Universities, Paris and chairman of the Advisory Council for the Department of International Development, Queen Elizabeth House, University of Oxford.

An honorary fellow of Balliol College, Oxford, Nayyar has received the VKRV Rao award for his contribution to research in Economics and the Malcolm Adiseshiah award for his lifetime contribution to Development Studies. He has been the president of the Indian Economic Association and is on the editorial board of several professional journals.

