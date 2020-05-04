Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Class X-XII exam dates to be announced after May 17: CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:03 IST
Goa Class X-XII exam dates to be announced after May 17: CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant onMonday said dates for Class X and XII exams conducted by GoaBoard of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will beannounced after May 17

He said the state government had "worked out aformula" to hold board examination while adhering to socialdistancing norms

"But as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, wecannot hold examinations," he added.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen records two new coronavirus cases in Hadhramout

Yemen reported two new coronavirus infections in the province of Hadhramout on Monday, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-town country to 12 with two deaths.Hadhramout was where Yemen recorded its first case of the COVID-...

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 288 to 28,734

Britains COVID-19 death toll has risen by 288 to 28,734, according to figures announced on Monday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.The increase was the smallest since late March, Hancock said, adding that he expected it to rise in coming da...

It's okay to laugh again: Advertisers prepare for post-coronavirus economy

Sad piano chords, somber shots of empty streets and close-ups of people staring out their windows. So prevalent were coronavirus-themed ads that followed a similar template just a few weeks ago, they were parodied in a YouTube compilation v...

Hezbollah: Germany bowing to U.S. will with ban

The leader of Lebanons Hezbollah said on Monday that Germany was succumbing to American will by banning his Iran-backed movement and designating it a terrorist organization.In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last weeks Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020