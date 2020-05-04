Goa Class X-XII exam dates to be announced after May 17: CM

Goa Class X-XII exam dates to be announced after May 17: CMPTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:03 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant onMonday said dates for Class X and XII exams conducted by GoaBoard of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will beannounced after May 17
He said the state government had "worked out aformula" to hold board examination while adhering to socialdistancing norms
"But as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, wecannot hold examinations," he added.
