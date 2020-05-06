COVID-19 testing lab being set up at Deen Dayal Veterinary University

A lab is being set up at the Deen Dayal Veterinary University here for COVID-19 testing, an Uttar Pradesh minister said. "With the opening of the lab at the varsity, the time taken for getting reports of COVID-19 samples sent to J N Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, would be less," Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan said.

Initially, 50 samples will be tested in a day. However, it will gradually increase to 100 or more, he said. Chaudhary said the government has so far established 19 COVID-19 testing labs in the state.

Dr S K Garg said the work in the lab will begin after the supply of chemicals and testing kits will be received from Bengaluru-based firms, which is expected shortly..