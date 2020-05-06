Left Menu
NITIE ties up with edu-tech firm to conduct exams online amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:28 IST
The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), a prominent B-schools has tied up with edu-tech company mUni Campus for conducting their exams online with live proctoring for students amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown. According to Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, NITIE, students were provided an opportunity to practice online demo test for over two days to get comfortable with this new way of giving exams online. "The examination was conducted in a quite innovative way. Students were able to appear for the exam comprising of a mix of MCQs, short and long descriptive questions," he said. The students had a choice to write their answers in the text box provided for and write on paper and upload the scanned sheets before submitting their work for grading, he said.

"We have developed a very innovative way of conducting the examination at large. It is secure and highly scalable with live proctoring. We are providing mUniPariksha online examination solutions following the guidelines of the UGC," Bhupesh Daheria, Founder, mUni Campus said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17..

