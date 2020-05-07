Left Menu
New academic session in standalone B-schools to begin from July, no hike in fees permissible: AICTE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:30 IST
New academic session in standalone business schools or management colleges offering post graduate diploma or certificate courses will begin from July 1 and the institutions will not be allowed to hike fees, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The new academic session for freshers will begin from August 1.

"All standalone institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) courses will have to follow the new academic calendar. Institutions may start the session as per notified dates in online mode and should only shift to regular face to face mode only after instructions from HRD Ministry," AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said. "The institution shall not hike admission fees for academic year 2020-21 and should not force selected candidates to pay advance fees during lockdown," he added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

"Due to shutdown of all educational institutions, some universities could not conduct final year examinations of undergraduate courses or could not declare results. In such cases, provisional admission of students may be given and the students shall produce proof of successful completion of graduation before December 31," Kumar added. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 1,783 while the number of cases climbed to 52,952 on Thursday, registering an increase of 89 deaths and 3,561 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

